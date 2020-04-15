Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Opus Bank worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Opus Bank by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 3,154.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 942,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPB opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $654.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut shares of Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

