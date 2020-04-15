Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.72.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

