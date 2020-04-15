Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Avista worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,382,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,575,000 after buying an additional 261,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avista by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 314,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Avista by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,835,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after purchasing an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,433,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,923,000 after purchasing an additional 674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,842,270 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Avista Corp has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.31 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Williams Capital upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

