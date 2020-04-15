Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

