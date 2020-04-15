Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 320,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

EBSB stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBSB. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

