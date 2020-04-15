Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of TD opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

