Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Total by 61.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 720,585 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,422,778.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,634,700 shares of company stock worth $13,829,496 and sold 1,979,020 shares worth $17,067,203.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Shares of TOT opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

