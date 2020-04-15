Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 291.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

