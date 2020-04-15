Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $101.29.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $131.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.26%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.