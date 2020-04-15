Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

