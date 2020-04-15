Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

