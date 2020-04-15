Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.03 Million in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.68.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

