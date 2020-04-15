Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.