Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,058,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LDOS. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200-day moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

