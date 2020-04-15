Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

