Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.