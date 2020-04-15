Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,508,000 after buying an additional 54,218 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after acquiring an additional 210,625 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

