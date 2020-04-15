Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,336,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 225.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,724,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,671 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $19,382,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

