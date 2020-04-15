Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB opened at $333.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.64 and a 200 day moving average of $290.40. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

