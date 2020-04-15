Hennessy Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,997 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Oracle by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,286 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Oracle by 870.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,221,662 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,095,814 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

