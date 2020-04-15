Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.39.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $194.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

