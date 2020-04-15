Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

NYSE GM opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

