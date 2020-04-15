Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of First Bancorp worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

