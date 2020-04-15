Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 600 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,902,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.09.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

