Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases 69,300 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,390,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 216,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

