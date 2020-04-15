Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 112,500 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,948,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,560,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,540,000 after buying an additional 372,969 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.50 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Shares of BK stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

