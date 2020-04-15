Hennessy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 39,300 Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sony by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Sony by 1.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sony by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its position in Sony by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sony Corp has a one year low of $46.39 and a one year high of $73.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

