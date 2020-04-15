Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 27,300 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

