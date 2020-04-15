Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 31,800 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

