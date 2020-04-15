Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 33,168 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 33,168 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.78.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.