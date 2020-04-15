Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 34,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 16.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 327,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after acquiring an additional 582,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

