Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 3,834 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,616 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.28.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

