Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIFS shares. ValuEngine raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of HIFS opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.55. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $216.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The savings and loans company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

