Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

