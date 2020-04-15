Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plains GP by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,971,000 after buying an additional 1,413,676 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 9,139.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 930,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $16,818,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Plains GP’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 65,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $970,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,235.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $436,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

