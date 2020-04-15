Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

