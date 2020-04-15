Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

