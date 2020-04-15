IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $124,464,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after buying an additional 581,822 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $79,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after buying an additional 194,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $178.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

