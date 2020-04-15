IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,966 Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after buying an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after buying an additional 1,126,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

