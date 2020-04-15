IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 738 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Dropbox by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after buying an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Dropbox Inc has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -146.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Dropbox news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 484,640 shares of company stock worth $9,434,739 in the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

