IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after purchasing an additional 164,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,260,000 after purchasing an additional 52,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,835,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Assurant by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after purchasing an additional 47,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

