IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

NYSE:BHGE opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $31.26.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.