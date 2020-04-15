IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,260,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,976,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,766,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,351,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,930,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Autonomous Res upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

NYSE IVZ opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

