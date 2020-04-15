IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ally Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

