IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $361,000 Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNM opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

