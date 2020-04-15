IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $377,000 Stock Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Beigene were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beigene stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative net margin of 221.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

