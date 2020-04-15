IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $555,000 Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vereit by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Vereit by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 858,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Vereit by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,130,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 273,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

VER stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Vereit Inc has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

