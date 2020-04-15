IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $556,000 Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

