IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $564,000 Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Carnival by 5.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 25.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $140.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

NYSE CCL opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $56.04.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

