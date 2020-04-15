IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $598,000 Stock Position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Energy stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

VST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.